Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Reaches Top 5 At Pop Radio, Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid, Ariana Grande Songs Make Top 10

“Holy,” “Be Like That,” and “positions” reach new peaks at pop radio.

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper),” Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That,” and Ariana Grande’s “positions” reach new peaks on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Holy” officially secures a Top 5 position on this week’s listing, while “Be Like That” and “positions” hit the Top 10.

Played 12,506 times during the November 15-21 tracking period (+1,039), “Holy” ascends one spot to #5.

“Be Like That” concurrently rises four places to #7. The Kane Brown-Swae Lee-Khalid collaboration received 10,714 tracking week plays (+409).

Credited with 10,141 spins (+1,484), “positions” jumps two spots to #10.

