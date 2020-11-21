Songs From BTS’ “BE” All Make Top 15 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 25 On US Chart

BTS’ new album “BE” enjoyed an unsurprisingly strong opening day on the Spotify platform.

All seven songs from the album appear inside the Top 15 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, November 20. “Skit,” the lone non-musical track, follows closely behind at #21.

Credited with 6.635 million streams, pre-release single “Dynamite” leads the way at #2. Only Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” received more Spotify streams on Friday (7.390 million).

New focus track “Life Goes On” follows at #3 with 6.450 million streams. “Fly To My Room” (#8, 4.569 million), “Blue & Grey” (#9, 4.523 million), and “Telepathy” (#10, 4.137 million) also appear in the Top 10.

“Dis-ease” (#12, 3.893 million) and “Stay” (#13, 3.874 million) appear just outside the Top 10.

The “BE” album also includes a non-musical “Skit,” which starts at #21 on the strength of its 2.624 million streams.

— “BE also fared well in the United States, with each song landing inside the Top 25:

7) Life Goes On

10) Dynamite

15) Fly To My Room

17) Blue & Grey

18) Telepathy

20) Dis-ease

23) Stay

“Skit” takes #63 on the US chart.