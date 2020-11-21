Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Morgan Wallen #2, Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa Top 5

“Monster,” the new collaboration between Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber, unsurprisingly starts atop the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

Credited with 1.390 million opening day US streams, “Monster” takes #1 on the listing for Friday, November 20.

“Monster” is one of three new releases in the Top 5. Morgan Wallen’s “Somebody’s Problem” debuts as a close #2 with 1.345 million, and Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” earns #5 with 1.105 million Friday streams

Wallen is also charting with two other new releases: “Still Goin Down” at #22 and “Livin’ The Dream” at #43.

— “Monster” concurrently arrives at #6 on the Global Spotify chart for Friday. “Prisoner” starts at #11, and “Somebody’s Problem” takes #63.