in Music News

New Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen Songs Rule Top 5 On US Apple Music Streaming Chart

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Good News” made a big impact on Apple Music.

Megan Thee Stallion - Good News Cover | 300 Entertainment

The Friday US Apple Music chart brings good news for Megan Thee Stallion’s new album “Good News.” Six tracks from the album appear inside the Top 10, with three grabbing Top 5 positions.

“Shots Fired” leads the way at #1, with “Cry Baby (featuring DaBaby)” (#4) and “Do It On The Tip (featuring City Girls)” at #5.

The other two Top 5 slots belong to Morgan Wallen, who grabs #2 with his new “Somebody’s Problem” and #3 with the new “Still Goin Down.”

Megan Thee Stallion then picks up with “Body” at #6 and “Circles” at #7. “Movie (featuring Lil Durk)” also makes the Top 10, earning the #10 slot on Friday’s chart.

The balance of “Good News” tracks also appear prominently on the chart, signaling a strong opening day on the platform.

— Its worldwide positioning is not quite so dominant, but “Good News” still has strong representation on the Global Apple Music Chart. “Shots Fired” (#3), “Cry Baby” (#7),” “Do It On The Tip” (#8), and “Body” (#10) all appear in the Top 10.

megan thee stallionmorgan wallen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Morgan Wallen #2, Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa Top 5

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” Closes Day One With Nearly 1100 Pop Radio Plays, Over 200 Hot AC Radio Spins