New Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen Songs Rule Top 5 On US Apple Music Streaming Chart

The Friday US Apple Music chart brings good news for Megan Thee Stallion’s new album “Good News.” Six tracks from the album appear inside the Top 10, with three grabbing Top 5 positions.

“Shots Fired” leads the way at #1, with “Cry Baby (featuring DaBaby)” (#4) and “Do It On The Tip (featuring City Girls)” at #5.

The other two Top 5 slots belong to Morgan Wallen, who grabs #2 with his new “Somebody’s Problem” and #3 with the new “Still Goin Down.”

Megan Thee Stallion then picks up with “Body” at #6 and “Circles” at #7. “Movie (featuring Lil Durk)” also makes the Top 10, earning the #10 slot on Friday’s chart.

The balance of “Good News” tracks also appear prominently on the chart, signaling a strong opening day on the platform.

— Its worldwide positioning is not quite so dominant, but “Good News” still has strong representation on the Global Apple Music Chart. “Shots Fired” (#3), “Cry Baby” (#7),” “Do It On The Tip” (#8), and “Body” (#10) all appear in the Top 10.