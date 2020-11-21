in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Rockets To #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart After First Full Week

“Therefore I Am” technically debuted on last week’s chart.

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

Released just hours before the end of the November 6-12 tracking period, Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” received enough views to debut at #87 on last week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Following its first full week in the market, the video rockets to #2 on the latest listing.

“Therefore I Am” received 36.2 million views during the November 13-19 tracking frame, topping last week’s mark by a mammoth 462%. Only Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s smash “Dakiti” received more views this week (50 million for a third week at #1).

With streams from other eligible uploads included, “Therefore I Am” received 46.5 million total YouTube views this week. The count yields a #5 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

