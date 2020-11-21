in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Makes Top 15 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart Following Abbreviated First Week

“34+35” arrived on day five of the tracking period.

Ariana Grande 34+35 video screen | Republic

A late-week arrival did not prevent Ariana Grande’s “34+35” from amassing strong debut numbers on YouTube.

The new video, which arrived on November 17, received 20.5 million views during the November 13-19 tracking period. The count yields a #13 bow on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

With views from other official videos included, “34+35” received 25.7 million total streams during the tracking week. With that count, the “Positions” single re-enters the Global YouTube Songs Chart at #19.

The additional “34+35” streams help thrust Grande back into the Top 10 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. Up four places from last week, Grande grabs #10 with 160 million total tracking week plays (+22%).

34+35ariana grande

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

