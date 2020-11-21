Aespa’s “Black Mamba” Debuts In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Takes #1 In South Korea

The music video for Aespa’s debut single “Black Mamba” posted strong YouTube numbers during its abbreviated first week of tracking.

The video amassed 22.7 million views during the November 13-19 tracking period. The count positions “Black Mamba” at #10 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. “Black Mamba” meanwhile ranks as the #2 new entry, trailing only Christian Nodal & Angela Aguilar’s “Dime Cómo Quieres” (33.8 million views, #4 overall).

The video, notably, did not arrive until after mid-week.

“Black Mamba” fared especially well in South Korea, debuting at #1 on the South Korean Music Videos Chart with 1.98 million opening week views.

With other eligible streams included, “Black Mamba” amassed 28.6 million total global views during its abbreviated first week. The count fuels a #13 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.