BTS Scheduled To Perform On November 23 “Good Morning America,” “GMA3” Episodes

To support their new album “BE,” the members of BTS will deliver performances on two daytime TV shows this Monday, November 23.

According to ABC, BTS will first perform on the network’s flagship news series “Good Morning America.” The performance will air as part of an episode that also features Kelly Rowland, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Mike Tyson.

That day’s edition of spin-off show “GMA3: What You Need To Know” will also feature a BTS performance. Other guests for the November 23 “GMA3” include Nikema Williams and Ann-Margaret Carrozza.

The performances will, of course, come one day after the group performs “Life Goes On” for the 2020 American Music Awards.

Complete listings for both shows follow:

GOOD MORNING AMERICA LINEUPS

Monday, November 23— Actress Kelly Rowland (“Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding”); cooking with Chef Geoffrey Zakarian; professional boxer Mike Tyson (“Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.”); a performance by BTS

GMA3 LINEUPS

Monday, November 23— U.S. Representative-Elect Nikema Williams (D-Ga.); legal planning tips with attorney Ann-Margaret Carrozza; a performance by BTS

