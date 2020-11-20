Justin Bieber Scheduled For Interview On December 1 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Entertainment superstar Justin Bieber will be appearing on an upcoming edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to official listings, Bieber will be an interview guest on the December 1 edition of the daytime talk show.

The listing says Bieber will be supporting his YouTube documentary “Next Chapter.” Granted, it is surely possible Bieber will talk about his recent music releases – including “Holy,” “Lonely,” and new Shawn Mendes collaboration “Monster.”

The December 1 edition of “Ellen” will also feature a performance by Russell Dickerson. “Ellen” listings are, of course, subject to change.