Dua Lipa Announcement Scheduled For November 23 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Listings have arrived for this coming week’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes, and they confirm something of note for Dua Lipa fans.

According to the listings, there will be a “Dua Lipa announcement” on the November 23 episode. The nature of the announcement – or even whether it will be Dua herself making it – remains unclear.

That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Mario Lopez, a drive-in interview with Dr. Phil, a duet performance between Kelly and Jewel, and a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy.”

Complete listings for next week’s “Kelly” episodes follow:

November 23 – Mario Lopez, Dr. Phil, performance by Kelly Clarkson and Jewel | Cover – Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy”

November 24 – Debbie Allen, performance by Mandy Moore | Cover – Bonnie Raitt’s “Love Me Like A Man”

November 25 – Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone, Jean Smart | Cover – Lady A’s “Need You Now”