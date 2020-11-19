in TV News

Dua Lipa Announcement Scheduled For November 23 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The pop star will be appearing on the November 23 “Kelly.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4043 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Listings have arrived for this coming week’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes, and they confirm something of note for Dua Lipa fans.

According to the listings, there will be a “Dua Lipa announcement” on the November 23 episode. The nature of the announcement – or even whether it will be Dua herself making it – remains unclear.

That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Mario Lopez, a drive-in interview with Dr. Phil, a duet performance between Kelly and Jewel, and a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy.”

Complete listings for next week’s “Kelly” episodes follow:

November 23 – Mario Lopez, Dr. Phil, performance by Kelly Clarkson and Jewel | Cover – Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy”
November 24 – Debbie Allen, performance by Mandy Moore | Cover – Bonnie Raitt’s “Love Me Like A Man”
November 25 – Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone, Jean Smart | Cover – Lady A’s “Need You Now”

dua lipathe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

ABC’s Thanksgiving Night Special To Feature Throwback Performances From Becky G, Meghan Trainor, Pentatonix, More