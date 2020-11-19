in Music News, New Music

New Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Singles Going For Immediate Pop Radio Airplay

The songs will officially “impact” on November 24.

Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa - Prisoner Single Art by Alana O'Herlihy | RCA / @mileycyrus on Instagram

Within the next six hours, collaborations between Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber will be arriving on digital platforms.

In conjunction with their digital launches, the two songs will be made available for mainstream radio programmers.

Indeed, Cyrus & Lipa’s “Prisoner” and Mendes & Bieber’s “Monster” are going for immediate pop radio airplay. The first adds will be reported in conjunction with the November 24 Mediabase add board (their “impact date”).

“Prisoner” will officially arrive Thursday evening at 7PM ET; “Monster” launches at midnight ET.

“Prisoner” and “Monster” will serve as new official singles for Cyrus and Mendes, respectively. For Cyrus, the song serves as the follow-up to “Midnight Sky,” which recently completed its radio run. Mendes’ previous release “Wonder” is still active on the pop and hot adult contemporary charts, but it has shown signs of slowing this week.

