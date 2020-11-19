ABC’s Thanksgiving Night Special To Feature Throwback Performances From Becky G, Meghan Trainor, Pentatonix, More

The world may be different, but the tradition will continue. ABC will air a fifth anniversary edition of “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” on Thanksgiving Night. The Disney Parks-themed broadcast will air from 9-11PM ET.

Granted, there will be one major change to the format. Surely due to social distancing, this year’s special will not include new celebrity performances from the different Disney Parks.

Instead, hosts Derek and Julianne Hough, as well as Trevor Jackson, will take viewers through a tour of flashback performances from the past five years. The song list is featured below.

There will, of course, be some original content. The Houghs will open the show with a “glittering new holiday performance,” and the special will also include sneak peeks at the new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction that is set to open at EPCOT in 2021. The special will also include an exclusive look at the upcoming Disney-Pixar film “Soul.”

The performances are as follows:

*New Derek Hough-Julianne Hough performance

*Ciara performs Jingle Bells/Jingle Bell Rock

*Kelly Clarkson performs Underneath The Tree

*Jason Derulo performs Silent Night

*OneRepublic performs What A Wonderful World

*Meghan Trainor & Brett Eldredge perform Baby, It’s Cold Outside

*Pentatonix performs Deck The Halls

*Idina Menzel & Kristen Bell perform When We’re Together

*Boyz II Men & JoJo perform Let It Snow

*Andrea Bocelli performs White Christmas (2018)

*Aloe Blacc performs I Got Your Christmas Right Here

*Becky G performs Santa Baby

*Shaggy performs Jamaican Drummer Boy