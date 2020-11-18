in TV News

Ratings: ABC’s “Big Sky” Launches To Modest Ratings

“Big Sky” did not wow in the ratings department.

The premiere of ABC’s “Big Sky” fared well against its timeslot competitors, but its ratings performance was ultimately of the modest variety.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, “Big Sky” drew a 0.6 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 4.0 million viewers.

Of the three major network shows in the 10PM hour, “Big Sky” tied for first in the demo and took second in viewership. CBS’ “FBI: Most Wanted” posted the same adults 18-49 rating but a better viewership number, while NBC’s “Transplant” trailed in both columns.

ABC led into “Big Sky” with “The Bachelorette” (1.3, 4.4 million viewers). The drastic difference in skew (“Big Sky” outperformed its lead-in among older viewers but drew a far smaller young adult audience) suggests weak compatibility.

It will be interesting to see how “Big Sky” holds up in the weeks to come. Given the show’s considerable hype, there is the chance this week’s number, however modest it may seem on paper, was inflated by uncommitted “buzz” viewers who have no interest in future episodes. In true, the show would be at risk of quickly falling into dangerous territory.

But there is also the possibility that the loaded cast, big-name creative team, and ample advertising did not turn “Big Sky” into a “buzz show.” A knock on the marketing team, that scenario would nonetheless suggest “Big Sky” only attracted “all in” viewers for its premiere. That reality, plus word-of-mouth over the closing twist, would give “Big Sky” a shot at quickly stabilizing, if not expanding, its audience in the weeks ahead.

