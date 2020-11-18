in Music News

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Be Like That” will make the Top 10 on this week’s pop chart.

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid - Be Like That cover courtesy of RCA Records

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s collaborative “Be Like That” is set to reach the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Be Like That” received 4,533 spins during the first three days of the November 15-21 tracking period. Up 4% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Be Like That” at #9 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

As it does not face an obvious threat from below (let alone two), “Be Like That” should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 position through the close of tracking. Depending on the week shakes out, it may even move up — Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ building #7 “Savage Love” and Harry Styles’ building #8 “Watermelon Sugar” are both declining.

“Be Like That” will be the first Top 10 pop radio hit for Brown. It will follow “Unforgettable,” “Sunflower,” and “Close To Me” as the fourth for Swae Lee.

It will meanwhile mark the seventh Top 10 for Khalid, who previously hit the region with “1-800-273-8255,” “Love Lies,” “Eastside,” “Better,” “Talk,” and “Beautiful People.”

be like thatkane brownkhalidswae lee

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ratings: ABC’s “Big Sky” Launches To Modest Ratings