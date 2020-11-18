Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s collaborative “Be Like That” is set to reach the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Be Like That” received 4,533 spins during the first three days of the November 15-21 tracking period. Up 4% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Be Like That” at #9 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

As it does not face an obvious threat from below (let alone two), “Be Like That” should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 position through the close of tracking. Depending on the week shakes out, it may even move up — Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ building #7 “Savage Love” and Harry Styles’ building #8 “Watermelon Sugar” are both declining.

“Be Like That” will be the first Top 10 pop radio hit for Brown. It will follow “Unforgettable,” “Sunflower,” and “Close To Me” as the fourth for Swae Lee.

It will meanwhile mark the seventh Top 10 for Khalid, who previously hit the region with “1-800-273-8255,” “Love Lies,” “Eastside,” “Better,” “Talk,” and “Beautiful People.”