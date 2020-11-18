Dierks Bentley Scheduled To Perform On November 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

This week, Dierks Bentley delivered a late-night performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Next week, the country star will provide music for a daytime talk show.
Bentley will perform on the November 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The episode will also feature interviews with Jake Tapper and Tig Notaro.
Bentley is only “Ellen” musical guest confirmed through Thanksgiving, but listings remain subject to change. The latest lineups follow:
November 19 – Melissa McCarthy
November 20 – Ludacris, Dr. Ruth, Tabitha Brown, guest host Tiffany Haddish
November 23 – Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Ben Falcone
November 24 – Jake Tapper, Tig Notaro, musical guest Dierks Bentley
November 25 – Josh Duhamel
Loading…