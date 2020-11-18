in TV News

Dierks Bentley Scheduled To Perform On November 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Bentley joins the lineup for Tuesday’s “Ellen.”

Dierks Bentley performing "Woman, Amen" on Ellen | Video screen via Capitol Records Nashville/Vevo (as originally broadcast by EllenTube/Warner)

This week, Dierks Bentley delivered a late-night performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Next week, the country star will provide music for a daytime talk show.

Bentley will perform on the November 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The episode will also feature interviews with Jake Tapper and Tig Notaro.

Bentley is only “Ellen” musical guest confirmed through Thanksgiving, but listings remain subject to change. The latest lineups follow:

November 19 – Melissa McCarthy
November 20 – Ludacris, Dr. Ruth, Tabitha Brown, guest host Tiffany Haddish
November 23 – Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Ben Falcone
November 24 – Jake Tapper, Tig Notaro, musical guest Dierks Bentley
November 25 – Josh Duhamel

dierks bentleythe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Patrick Dempsey Talks About “Grey’s Anatomy,” Underwear & More On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Ratings: ABC’s “Big Sky” Launches To Modest Ratings