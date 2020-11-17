Sarah Paulson Chats About Her Laugh, New Puppy & New Projects, Receives Virtual Scares During “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Sarah Paulson appears via video on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” but that does not mean she gets to avoid one of the show’s signature “scares.”

Instead, Ellen and her team catch Paulson off guard while playing videos, leading to memorable reactions from the award-winning actress.

Paulson’s appearance also includes an interview, during which she discusses a number of topics. Focuses include her new Hulu movie “Run,” her role in the upcoming edition of “American Crime Story,” her partner Holland Taylor’s reaction to their new puppy Winnie, and Internet memes about her laugh.

Set to air this afternoon, Tuesday’s “Ellen” will also feature an interview with Paulson’s “Run” co-star Kiera Allen. You won’t have to wait until then to see videos from the Paulson appearance, however. They follow: