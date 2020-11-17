in TV News

Sarah Paulson Chats About Her Laugh, New Puppy & New Projects, Receives Virtual Scares During “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Sarah Paulson appears virtually on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Sarah Paulson on 11/17/20 Ellen | Michael Rozman/WB

Sarah Paulson appears via video on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” but that does not mean she gets to avoid one of the show’s signature “scares.”

Instead, Ellen and her team catch Paulson off guard while playing videos, leading to memorable reactions from the award-winning actress.

Paulson’s appearance also includes an interview, during which she discusses a number of topics. Focuses include her new Hulu movie “Run,” her role in the upcoming edition of “American Crime Story,” her partner Holland Taylor’s reaction to their new puppy Winnie, and Internet memes about her laugh.

Set to air this afternoon, Tuesday’s “Ellen” will also feature an interview with Paulson’s “Run” co-star Kiera Allen. You won’t have to wait until then to see videos from the Paulson appearance, however. They follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

