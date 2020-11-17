in Music News

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend,” Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Added By New York’s Z100

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station made two playlist adds this week.

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear - my ex's best friend | Interscope

As they climb the pop radio chart, Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” and Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” will have the support of New York’s Z100.

The influential pop channel, dubbed New York’s #1 Hit Music Station, added the songs to its playlist in conjunction with the November 17 Mediabase pop radio add board.

“my ex’s best friend,” an official single from MGK’s “Tickets To My Downfall” option, recently entered the Top 30 at pop radio. “Therefore I Am” hit the Top 40 following its first two days in the market.

Headline Planet’s complete add recap is due Tuesday evening. Look for “Therefore I Am” to reign as the week’s most added song.

