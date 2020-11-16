Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Incredible Figure, Looks Gorgeous In New Savage x Fenty Lingerie Pictures, Videos On Instagram

In addition to providing great exposure for the brand, Savage x Fenty ambassadorships have been yielding some of the most resonant content on Instagram. Numerous actresses and influencers have been sharing stunning pictures and videos in pieces from the Rihanna-led lingerie brand.

Monday afternoon, Stassie “Stassiebaby” Karanikolaou continued the streak.

The immensely popular influencer rocks Savage x Fenty lingerie (and her leg cast) in a new, four-picture gallery. She looks simply incredible in the collection, which amassed over 100K likes and rave reviews in its first few minutes.

Stassie concurrently posted two selfie videos to her story, each offering a look at the model’s famously curvy figure.

The gallery post is embedded below, while the stories will be available here until Tuesday afternoon.