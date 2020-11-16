Emma Stone & Ben Falcone Appearing, Josh Groban Performing On November 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Two days before “The Croods: New Age” opens, voice cast star Emma Stone will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC says Stone will be the lead interview guest on the November 25 “Tonight Show” episode. The chat will mark Stone’s first “Tonight Show” appearance of 2020.

The November 25 “Tonight Show” episode will also feature an interview with Ben Falcone and a performance by Josh Groban. Other upcoming listings follow:

Monday, November 16: Guests include Chance The Rapper, Erin Andrews and musical guest G Herbo x Chance The Rapper. Show 1355A

Tuesday, November 17: Guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Corrin and musical guest Dierks Bentley. Show 1356A

Wednesday, November 18: Guests include Dan Levy, Michael J. Fox and musical guest Julia Michaels. Show 1357A

Thursday, November 19: Guests include Sarah Paulson, Henry Golding and musical guest Car Seat Headrest. Show 1358A