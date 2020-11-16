Camila Cabello, Aja Naomi King, Katherine Langford, More To Appear On NBC & L’Oreal’s “Women Of Worth” Special On November 25

This year marks the fifteenth anniversary of L’Oréal Paris’ “Women Of Worth” campaign. To spotlight the program, NBC will air a television special on Wednesday, November 25.

Set for 8PM ET/PT that night, the special will spotlight the “intrinsic worth” of this year’s honorees – “10 women making an extraordinary difference in their communities.”

“The special will feature introductions by iconic L’Oréal Paris spokeswomen, including Camila Cabello, Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Katherine Langford, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren, as they walk viewers through each woman’s exceptional story of strength, community, advocacy, empowerment and resilience,” adds NBC’s press release.

The honorees each receive $10,000 to put toward their respective causes. The public can also vote to name one National Honoree, who will receive an additional $25,000 contribution to their philanthropy. Voting and further details are available at WomenofWorth.com.

Beyond the monetary support, national media coverage for “Women of Worth” furthers the reach of each honoree’s societal contribution – and each associated charitable cause or organization.

This year’s honorees are as follows:

Cheryl Ann Wadlington – Philadelphia, PA; Founder and Executive Director, The Evoluer House: equips underserved and marginalized girls of color through college and career preparedness, teaching them to break poverty cycles and pursue their dreams.

Marta Michelle Colon – New York, NY; Chief Collaboration Officer, Be Gutsy: educates Latinx communities on the dangers of prescription misuse through local partnerships, mentorship opportunities and healthcare programs.

Leah Juliett – Wolcott, CT; Founder & Executive Director, March Against Revenge Porn: eradicates image abuse through global grassroots organizing, national protest marches, media advocacy, victim support services, federal lobbying and direct legislative action.

Danielle Boyer – Troy, MI; Founder & CEO, The STEAM Connection: creates diverse, accessible and affordable science, tech, engineering, art and math educational materials for indigenous populations and children of color, primarily through robotics.

Stephanie Gattas – Boerne, TX; Founder & CEO, The Pink Berets: educates and provides aid to active duty women of the U.S. armed forces and first responders seeking assistance for PTSD, military sexual trauma and combat trauma stress.

Noelle Lambert – Manchester, NH; Founder,The Born to Run Foundation: provides young amputees with specialized prosthetics that allow them to lead fulfilling lives and pursue their athletic dreams.

Gulshan Harjee – Clarkston, GA; Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer, Clarkston Community Health Center: provides free state-of-the-art medical care for those in need throughout metro-Atlanta, including immigrant, refugee, uninsured and underinsured groups.

Lindsey Wimmer – Eden Prairie, MN; Executive Director, The Star Legacy Foundation: increases awareness, advocacy and research tied to stillbirth, as well as reducing pregnancy loss and providing care for families who experience such tragedies.

Barbara Rhode – St. Petersburg, FL; Founder & President of Board of Directors, Red Tent Women’s Initiative: a licensed marriage & family therapist working with women incarcerated in the Pinellas County Jail to implement positive coping skills and resolve trauma, addiction and socioeconomic disadvantage.

Diana Chao – Claremont, CA; Founder & Executive Director, Letters to Strangers: destigmatizes mental illness and increases access to affordable, quality mental healthcare through therapy-informed anonymous letter exchanges, science-driven peer education and grassroots policy-based advocacy.