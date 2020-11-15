in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Golden” Officially Joins Top 20 At Pop Radio, Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Enters Top 30

“Golden” and “34+35” make moves on this week’s pop radio airplay chart.

Harry Styles’ “Golden” and Ariana Grande’s “34+35” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The former officially moves into the Top 20, while the latter joins the Top 30.

Played 5,097 times during the November 8-14 tracking period, “Golden” rises two places to #20 on this week’s chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 840 plays.

“34+35” concurrently rises six places to #27. The “Positions” single garnered 2,999 tracking period plays, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,005.

— Both artists also have other songs on this week’s chart. Styles’ former multi-week #1 “Watermelon Sugar” remains inside this week’s Top 10, declining two spots to #8. Grande’s “positions” meanwhile ascends three places to a new peak of #12.

