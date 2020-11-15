Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury To Discuss “Big Sky” On November 17 “Good Morning America”

Hours before the heavily hyped new suspense series “Big Sky” premieres on ABC, three stars will support the show on “Good Morning America.”

According to ABC, Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick, and Kylie Bunbury will talk “Big Sky” on the November 17 edition of “GMA.” The episode will also feature an interview with Elizabeth Holmes and a cooking segment with Glenn Rolnick.

Phillippe and Winnick star in “Big Sky” as Cody and Jenny Hoyt, respectively. Bunbury plays Cassie Dewell.

Complete “GMA” listings follow:

Monday, Nov. 16 — Actor and author Michael J. Fox (“No Time Like the Future”); author and actor Steve Martin and illustrator Harry Bliss (“A Wealth of Pigeons”); a performance by Andrea Bocelli and Alison Krauss

Tuesday, Nov. 17 — Actors Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury (“Big Sky”); author Elizabeth Holmes (“HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style”); cooking with Glenn Rolnick

Wednesday, Nov. 18 — Actress Margot Robbie (“Dreamland”)

Thursday, Nov. 19 — Actress Sarah Paulson (“Run”); a performance by Garth Brooks; tennis champion and social justice advocate Billie Jean King (“The Dollar Rebellion”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Nov. 20 — A performance by Josh Groban

Saturday, Nov. 21 — Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson