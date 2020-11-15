in Music News

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Secures 4th Week As #1 Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“I Hope” stays atop the hot adult contemporary chart.

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth - I Hope Audio Cover | Warner/YouTube

After returning to #1 on last week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” remains #1 on this week’s listing.

Played 5,596 times during the November 8-14 tracking period, “I Hope” enjoys a fourth overall week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 5 plays but keeps the multi-format hit narrowly atop the chart.

Credited with 5,566 spins (+142), Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” rises one spot to #2.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” descends one spot to #3, Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” holds at #4, and Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” rises one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

