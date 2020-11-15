in Music News

David Guetta & Sia’s “Let’s Love” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Let’s Love” takes over the top spot at dance radio.

David Guetta & Sia - Let's Love Cover | Warner Records

David Guetta & Sia’s “Let’s Love” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Let’s Love” earns #1 on the strength of its ~443 tracking period plays. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 4 spins but still thrusts the Guetta-Sia collaboration to #1.

Illenium’s “Nightlight (featuring Annika Wells),” number one for the past two weeks, falls to #2 this week. “Nightlight” received ~407 spins during the November 8-14 tracking period (-41).

Up one place, ARTY, Audien & Ellee Duke’s “Craving” earns #3 this week. Anabel Englund’s “Picture Us” falls one spot to #4, and Tiesto’s “The Business” jumps three spots to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

