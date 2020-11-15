in Music News

All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Earns 9th Week As #1 Song On Alternative Radio Chart

“Monsters” keeps the throne for yet another week.

All Time Low & Blackbear - Monsters Lyric Video Screen | WMG

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” remains the song to beat at the alternative radio format.

Spun ~3,081 times during the November 8-14 tracking period, “Monsters” earns a 9th week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 36 plays but keeps “Monsters” ahead of the pack.

Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?,” again the runner-up, posted a tracking period play count of ~2,758 (+53).

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” holds at #3, while Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” ticks up one spot to #4. I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone” concurrently makes its first Top 5 appearance, rising one spot to #5.

