24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” retains the #1 spot at pop radio, and it does so by a considerable margin.
Played ~19,743 times during the November 8-14 tracking period, the breakthrough hit spends a fourth week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 49 plays. It, moreover, gives “Mood” a cushion of nearly 3,250 spins over the #2 song.
Surf Mesas “ily (featuring Emilee),” again the #2 song, received ~16,499 tracking period plays (-21).
Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” climbs one spot to #3 this week, while Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” ascends one spot to #4. Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” concurrently falls two places to #5.
