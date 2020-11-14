GFRIEND’s “MAGO” Makes Global YouTube Music Videos Chart Following Mid-Week Release; Earns #3 In South Korea

A mid-week release did not prevent GFRIEND’s “MAGO” from posting solid YouTube numbers during the November 6-12 tracking period.
According to YouTube, the official music video amassed 6.78 million views during the tracking period. The count yields a #80 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
“MAGO” performed proportionately well in the group’s home of South Korea, amassing 895,000 views inside the nation alone. With that count, “MAGO” earns #3 on the Korean Music Videos chart, trailing only Lim Young Woong’s “Hero” and BTS’ “Dynamite.”
“MAGO” is the title/focus track from the group’s newly released album “WALPURGIS NIGHT.”
