KHEA, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce & Lenny Santos’ “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex” Debuts In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The new remix of KHEA’s “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex (featuring Lenny Santos),” which welcomes Natti Natasha and Prince Royce as new collaborators, debuts in the Top 10 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 20.1 million views during the November 6-12 tracking period, “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex” starts at #9 on the listing. It, moreover, ranks as the week’s top new entry.

With streams from other eligible uploads included, the song generated 21.4 million tracking period views. The count yields a #21 re-entry on the Global YouTube Songs chart.

In conjunction with the video release, KHEA re-enters the Global YouTube Artists Chart at #89.