Kristen Stewart Scheduled For Interview On November 19 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

As the November 25 release date for Hulu’s “Happiest Season” draws near, star Kristen Stewart will make an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

ABC confirms Stewart for the November 19 episode. The actress will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest; the episode will also feature a chat with Mike Tyson and a performance by Zac Brown Band.

Other upcoming “Kimmel” guests include Ryan Phillippe (November 16), David Cross (November 16), Wallows (November 16), the PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive (November 17), Alison Brie (November 17), G-Eazy and blackbear (November 17), Goldie Hawn (November 18), Alex Winter (November 18), and beabadoobee (November 18).

All listings are subject to change.