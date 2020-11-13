in TV News

Beabadoobee Scheduled To Perform On November 18 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The alt-pop artist will deliver a high-profile TV performance.

Beabadoobee - care video screen | Dirty Hit

Earlier this fall, beabadoobee released her eagerly anticipated album “Fake It Flowers.”

Next week, she will support the problem with a high-profile television performance.

ABC confirms beabadoobee as the musical guest for the November 18 “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The episode will also feature interviews with Goldie Hawn and Alex Winter.

Other upcoming “Kimmel” performers include Wallows (November 16), G-Eazy and blackbear (November 17), and Zac Brown Band (November 19). Complete listings follow (all, of course, are subject to change):

Monday, Nov. 16

Ryan Phillippe (“Big Sky”) 2. David Cross (“The Dark Divide”) 3. Musical Guest Wallows
Tuesday, Nov. 17

People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2. Alison Brie (“Happiest Season”) 3. Musical Guest G-Eazy ft. Blackbear
Wednesday, Nov. 18

Goldie Hawn (“The Christmas Chronicles 2”) 2. Alex Winter (“Zappa”) 3. Musical Guest Beabadoobee
Thursday, Nov. 19

Kristen Stewart (“Happiest Season”) 2. Mike Tyson (exhibition boxing match vs. Roy Jones Jr.) 3. Musical Guest Zac Brown Band
Friday, Nov. 20

TBD

