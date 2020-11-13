in TV News

Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, More Confirmed For Interviews On November 20 “Kelly Clarkson Show,” Tegan & Sara Set To Perform

Numerous “Happiest Season” principals will appear on the November 20 “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Happiest Season - Promotional Photo, courtesy of Hulu Press

The Hulu movie “Happiest Season” will launch on November 25, 2020.

Five days earlier, the film will receive ample support on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

According to new listings, principals Kristen Stewart, Clea DuVall, Mary Steenburgen, Mackenzie Davis, and Mary Holland will appear as interview guests on the November 20 “Kelly.” The episode will also feature a performance by Tegan and Sara, who contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

Other facets to the November 20 “Kelly” will be an appearance by Martha Stewart and a Kelly-Oke cover of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know.”

Other upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show” lineups follow:

November 16 – Sara Gilbert, Shemar Moore, Lisa Ling | Cover – Dwight Yoakam’s “Fast As You Can”
November 17 – Holly Robinson Peete, Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Kane Brown, talk and performance from Maggie Rose | Cover – JP Cooper’s “All This Love”
November 18 – Ken Jeong, Madalen Mills | Cover – Amy Winehouse’s version of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”
November 19 – Kaley Cuoco, Mackenzie Foy | Cover – Erasure’s “A Little Respect”

