BLACKPINK’s JENNIE Claims #1 On US iTunes Chart With “SOLO” Music Video, ARENA Tour Performance Follows At #2

On November 12, 2018, BLACKPINK member JENNIE released her solo track “SOLO.” The song received a strong reception from the audience, garnering ample buzz and impressive commercial statistics.

To commemorate the song’s two-year anniversary, fans showered the song with US iTunes support on Thursday, November 12, 2020. By the end of the day, “SOLO” had a considerable presence on the charts.

The official music video, notably, reached #1 on the US iTunes Music Videos Chart. The ARENA Tour 2018 performance video follows at #2.

The audio for each respective version also attracted interest. As of press time at 12:40AM ET Friday morning, the official recording is #108 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. The ARENA Tour version is #137.

As the celebration was not limited to the US, “SOLO” also made ample gains on numerous other international iTunes stores.