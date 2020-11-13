in TV News

Garth Brooks Hosts Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Robin Roberts Appears As Guest

Garth Brooks handles hosting duties on Friday’s episode.

Garth Brooks hosts 11/13/20 Ellen with guest Robin Roberts | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Sarah Silverman guest hosted the first of this week’s five original “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes. Garth Brooks hosts the week’s final installment.

Indeed, the country icon handles hosting duties for the Friday, November 13 edition of the daytime talk show.

In addition to singing to an audience member, Brooks welcomes Robin Roberts as an interview guest. Brooks and Roberts also play a game of “Country Song or Country Wrong.”

Filmed in advance, Friday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will air this afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

Ahead of the broadcast, enjoy videos from Garth Brooks’ guest hosting stint.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

