BTS, Chloe x Halle, Adam Lambert, Kerry Washington, More Confirmed For “Disney Holiday Singalong” On November 30; Song Choices Revealed

As the holiday season gets into full swing, ABC will air another edition of its Disney singalong series.

Entitled “The Disney Holiday Singalong,” the November 30 special will air at 8PM ET. Again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the special will feature numerous celebrities performing holiday classics. The song choices are as follows. The roster includes BTS, Adam Lambert, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Kerry Washington, P!nk, and more.

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

More celebrity performers will be announced at a later date. ABC has also confirmed that the Broadway casts of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” and the North American touring company for “Frozen” will perform “Let It Go” from The New Amsterdam Theatre.