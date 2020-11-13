in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, AC/DC’s “POWER UP” #2

The eagerly anticipated new albums are already atop the iTunes chart.

That did not take long.

Very shortly after their official releases late Thursday/early Friday, Chris Stapleton’s new “Starting Over” and AC/DC’s “POWER UP” rocketed to the top of the US iTunes album sales chart.

As of press time at 12:30AM ET Friday, “Starting Over” is #1 on the listing. The new AC/DC album directly follows at #2.

They leapfrogged Sean Feucht’s “Let Us Worship – Washington, DC.” The #1 seller prior to the emergence of Friday’s new releases, the Feucht album is now #3 on the chart.

Luke Combs’ “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” follows at #4, and Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” is #5 on the current chart.

ac/dc chris stapleton luke combs Carrie Underwood power up starting over

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

