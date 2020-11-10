Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” With Dave Chappelle & Foo Fighters Draws Best Viewership Number Since Eddie Murphy & Lizzo Episode

Airing on the heels of Tuesday’s US election and featuring a strong lineup, this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” unsurprisingly drew big numbers.

Citing official live+same-day data, NBC says the episode drew a 2.62 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 9.06 million viewers.

The demo rating ranks as the best for a “Saturday Night Live” broadcast since the Melissa McCarthy-HAIM installment on May 13, 2017 (2.74). The viewership sum was the show’s best since the Eddie Murphy-Lizzo installment garnered 9.98 million on December 21, 2019.

Dave Chappelle hosted this weekend’s episode, while Foo Fighters took the stage as musical guests. Chappelle also hosted the post-2016 election episode, which drew a stronger adults 18-49 rating (3.15) but a lesser viewership figure (8.69 million).