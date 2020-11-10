in TV News

Chance The Rapper Appearing For Interview, Then Performing With G Herbo On November 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Chance will appear on next Monday’s “Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1143 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chance The Rapper during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on October 24, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Chance The Rapper will have an ample presence on the November 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” According to NBC, the artist will appear as the lead interview guest.

Not simply booked for a chat, Chance will also join G Herbo for the show-closing musical performance.

The November 16 “Tonight Show” will also feature an interview with sportscaster Erin Andrews.

Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Tuesday, November 10: Guests include Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and musical guest Gus Dapperton. Show 1351A

Wednesday, November 11: Guests include Michael Strahan, Brené Brown and musical guest Patty Smyth. Show 1352A

Thursday, November 12: Guests include James Spader, Chris Paul and musical guest 21 Savage x Metro Boomin. Show 1353A

Friday, November 13: Guests include Post Malone and musical guest 2 Chainz. Show 1354A

Monday, November 16: Guests include Chance The Rapper, Erin Andrews and musical guest G Herbo x Chance The Rapper. Show 1355A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

