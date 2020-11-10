Chance The Rapper Appearing For Interview, Then Performing With G Herbo On November 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Chance The Rapper will have an ample presence on the November 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” According to NBC, the artist will appear as the lead interview guest.
Not simply booked for a chat, Chance will also join G Herbo for the show-closing musical performance.
The November 16 “Tonight Show” will also feature an interview with sportscaster Erin Andrews.
Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:
Tuesday, November 10: Guests include Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and musical guest Gus Dapperton. Show 1351A
Wednesday, November 11: Guests include Michael Strahan, Brené Brown and musical guest Patty Smyth. Show 1352A
Thursday, November 12: Guests include James Spader, Chris Paul and musical guest 21 Savage x Metro Boomin. Show 1353A
Friday, November 13: Guests include Post Malone and musical guest 2 Chainz. Show 1354A
Monday, November 16: Guests include Chance The Rapper, Erin Andrews and musical guest G Herbo x Chance The Rapper. Show 1355A
Loading…