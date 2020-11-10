First Look: ABC’s “Big Sky” Premieres On November 17; Ryan Phillippe, Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, John Carroll Lynch, More Star

The fall television season is finally beginning to take flight, which means one of network television’s most anticipated new series is about to commence its run.

Indeed, ABC’s new “Big Sky” will premiere at 10:01PM ET on November 17.

A thriller series, “Big Sky” focuses on the kidnapping of two sisters on a remote highway in Montana. An investigation into their disappearance uncovers an even bigger mystery.

The series is based on the book series by C.J. Box, who serves as an executive producer.

Veteran television force David E. Kelley, known for hits like “Big Little Lies,” “The Practice,” “Ally McBeal,” and “Boston Public,” handles showrunning duties. The stacked ensemble cast includes Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski.

“While on a road trip to visit her boyfriend in Montana, Danielle Sullivan and her sister Grace are kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote part of the highway, setting off a chain of events that leads private detectives Cody Hoyt and Cassie Dewell to team up with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for the sisters,” says ABC’s synopsis for the November 17 premiere. “But when the investigators discover these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, it’s clear they’ve stumbled onto something much bigger than them all.”

Kelley wrote the pilot episode, and Paul McGuigan handled direction.

Ahead of the November 17 premiere, ABC shared numerous photos (including some behind-the-scenes shots) from the upcoming episode: