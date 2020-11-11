in TV News

Julia Michaels Scheduled For November 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The singer-songwriter will appear on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0759 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Julia Michael during an interview with Host Jimmy Fallon on October 23, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Julia Michaels is set to appear on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the successful singer-songwriter will appear on the November 18 edition of the late-night talk show. The network has not yet revealed whether she will be appearing for an interview, a performance, or both. Headline Planet will share an update when we receive more details.

The episode will feature a chat with Michael J. Fox.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” lineups follow:

Wednesday, November 11: Guests include Michael Strahan, Brené Brown and musical guest Patty Smyth. Show 1352A

Thursday, November 12: Guests include James Spader, Chris Paul and musical guest 21 Savage x Metro Boomin. Show 1353A

Friday, November 13: Guests include Post Malone, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest 2 Chainz. Show 1354A

Monday, November 16: Guests include Chance The Rapper, Erin Andrews and musical guest G Herbo x Chance The Rapper. Show 1355A

Tuesday, November 17: Guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Corrin and musical guest Dierks Bentley. Show 1356A

