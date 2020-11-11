Julia Michaels Scheduled For November 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Julia Michaels is set to appear on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the successful singer-songwriter will appear on the November 18 edition of the late-night talk show. The network has not yet revealed whether she will be appearing for an interview, a performance, or both. Headline Planet will share an update when we receive more details.

The episode will feature a chat with Michael J. Fox.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” lineups follow:

Wednesday, November 11: Guests include Michael Strahan, Brené Brown and musical guest Patty Smyth. Show 1352A

Thursday, November 12: Guests include James Spader, Chris Paul and musical guest 21 Savage x Metro Boomin. Show 1353A

Friday, November 13: Guests include Post Malone, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest 2 Chainz. Show 1354A

Monday, November 16: Guests include Chance The Rapper, Erin Andrews and musical guest G Herbo x Chance The Rapper. Show 1355A

Tuesday, November 17: Guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Corrin and musical guest Dierks Bentley. Show 1356A