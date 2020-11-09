in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

TAEMIN’s “Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 2” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new album flew to #1 following its release Monday.

TAEMIN - Idea video screen | SM Entertainment

TAEMIN’s “Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 2 – The 3rd Album” made an instant impact following its release Monday, quickly soaring to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

The album remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 9:50AM ET.

“Never Gonna Dance Again” seized the throne from Kylie Minogue’s “DISCO,” which had ruled since its arrival on Friday. The Kylie album is now #2, ahead of Leslie Odom, Jr’s “This Christmas” at #3 and Sam Smith’s “Love Goes” at #4. Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” follows at #5.

TAEMIN also has a presence on the iTunes song sales chart, as album title track “IDEA” is #111.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

