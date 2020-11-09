TAEMIN’s “Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 2” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

TAEMIN’s “Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 2 – The 3rd Album” made an instant impact following its release Monday, quickly soaring to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

The album remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 9:50AM ET.

“Never Gonna Dance Again” seized the throne from Kylie Minogue’s “DISCO,” which had ruled since its arrival on Friday. The Kylie album is now #2, ahead of Leslie Odom, Jr’s “This Christmas” at #3 and Sam Smith’s “Love Goes” at #4. Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” follows at #5.

TAEMIN also has a presence on the iTunes song sales chart, as album title track “IDEA” is #111.