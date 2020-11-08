Gracie Abrams’ “Friend” Officially Enters Top 30 At Triple A Radio

Gracie Abrams’ “Friend” officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase Triple A radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #32, “Friend” makes this week’s listing at #26. The song received 178 spins during the November 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 26 spins.

“Friend” is the first Gracie Abrams song to appear on a Mediabase radio chart.

The song appears on the singer-songwriter’s well-received EP “minor.” To date, it has amassed over 7 million streams on Spotify. “Friend” also received an additional boost this October, when Abrams performed the song on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Tame Impala’s “Is It True” holds at #1 on this week’s Triple A chart.