in Music News

Gracie Abrams’ “Friend” Officially Enters Top 30 At Triple A Radio

The singer-songwriter is charting at radio for the first time.

Gracie Abrams - Friend - Video Screen | Interscope

Gracie Abrams’ “Friend” officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase Triple A radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #32, “Friend” makes this week’s listing at #26. The song received 178 spins during the November 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 26 spins.

“Friend” is the first Gracie Abrams song to appear on a Mediabase radio chart.

The song appears on the singer-songwriter’s well-received EP “minor.” To date, it has amassed over 7 million streams on Spotify. “Friend” also received an additional boost this October, when Abrams performed the song on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Tame Impala’s “Is It True” holds at #1 on this week’s Triple A chart.

friendgracie abrams

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lil Nas X Confirms November 13 Release Date For “Holiday” In Sunday Night Football Commercial With Michael J. Fox