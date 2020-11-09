Billboard Hot 100: 24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Reclaims Status As #1 Song In America; Gabby & Charlie Join Top 5; Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez Top 10

After ceding its throne on last week’s Billboard Hot 100, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” returns to #1 on this week’s listing.

The song, a strong performer on the sales, streaming and radio fronts, enjoys a third overall week as America’s hottest song.

Ariana Grande’s “positions,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week. Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” rises one spot to #3, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” climbs one place to #4.

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” concurrently rises one spot to a new peak of #5. In a testament to the song’s longevity, the song sets a new record for longest climb to the Top 5 (45 weeks).

— This week’s chart features two new Top 10 entries. “34+35,” a new single from Grande’s chart-topping “Positions” album, arrives at #8. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” directly follows with a #9 debut.