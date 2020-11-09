in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: 24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Reclaims Status As #1 Song In America; Gabby & Charlie Join Top 5; Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez Top 10

We have an eventful Top 10 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

After ceding its throne on last week’s Billboard Hot 100, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” returns to #1 on this week’s listing.

The song, a strong performer on the sales, streaming and radio fronts, enjoys a third overall week as America’s hottest song.

Ariana Grande’s “positions,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week. Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” rises one spot to #3, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” climbs one place to #4.

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” concurrently rises one spot to a new peak of #5. In a testament to the song’s longevity, the song sets a new record for longest climb to the Top 5 (45 weeks).

— This week’s chart features two new Top 10 entries. “34+35,” a new single from Grande’s chart-topping “Positions” album, arrives at #8. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” directly follows with a #9 debut.

