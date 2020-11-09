in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Going For Immediate Radio Airplay Following Release This Thursday

The song will be arriving Thursday afternoon.

Billie Eilish - therefore I am promo image | Via @billieeilish on Twitter

Earlier Monday, Billie Eilish announced that her new single “Therefore I Am” will be arriving at 1PM ET/10AM PT on Thursday, November 12.

Interscope subsequently confirmed that the song will be available for immediate mainstream radio airplay.

The label has not yet announced an official impact date, but a sufficient wave of playlist adds should be reported in time for the November 17 pop radio add board.

The Grammy-winning Eilish last charted at mainstream radio with “my future,” which scored a Top 25 position on the Mediabase airplay chart. Eilish’s biggest pop hits to date are the #1 hit “bad guy” and Top 5 success “everything i wanted.”

