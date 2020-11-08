in TV News

Tate McRae, Zara Larsson Pose For MTV EMA Arrival Photos Ahead Of Sunday’s Show (Special Look)

The pop artists both performed at Sunday’s event.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 27: In this image released on November 08, Tate McCrae poses ahead of the MTV EMA's 2020 on October 27, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. The MTV EMA's aired on November 08, 2020. (Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images for MTV)

Pop artists Zara Larsson and Tate McRae both delivered performances at Sunday’s MTV EMA.

Larsson performed her single “Wow,” which resurfaced this year after a feature in the Netflix movie “Work It.” Tate McRae performed her breakthrough hit “you broke me first,” which took social media – and then streaming platforms – by storm.

In conjunction with their performances, both artists posed for “arrival” photos. Social distance prevented any possibility of a full-on, massive “red carpet,” but the two stars – like other artists on the show – found a way to showcase their looks and build anticipation for the big show.

The photos, issued by MTV EMA publicity, follow:

TORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 27: In this image released on November 08, Tate McCrae poses ahead of the MTV EMA’s 2020 on October 27, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. The MTV EMA’s aired on November 08, 2020. (Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images for MTV)
TORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 27: In this image released on November 08, Tate McCrae poses ahead of the MTV EMA’s 2020 on October 27, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. The MTV EMA’s aired on November 08, 2020. (Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images for MTV)
TORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 27: In this image released on November 08, Tate McCrae poses ahead of the MTV EMA’s 2020 on October 27, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. The MTV EMA’s aired on November 08, 2020. (Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images for MTV)
TORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 27: In this image released on November 08, Tate McCrae poses ahead of the MTV EMA’s 2020 on October 27, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. The MTV EMA’s aired on November 08, 2020. (Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images for MTV)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 31: In this image released on November 08, Zara Larsson poses ahead of the MTV EMA’s 2020 on October 31, 2020 in London, England. The MTV EMA’s aired on November 08, 2020. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 31: In this image released on November 08, Zara Larsson poses ahead of the MTV EMA’s 2020 on October 31, 2020 in London, England. The MTV EMA’s aired on November 08, 2020. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 31: In this image released on November 08, Zara Larsson poses ahead of the MTV EMA’s 2020 on October 31, 2020 in London, England. The MTV EMA’s aired on November 08, 2020. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV)

mtv ematate mcraezara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Earning 3rd Week On Top