Tate McRae, Zara Larsson Pose For MTV EMA Arrival Photos Ahead Of Sunday’s Show (Special Look)

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 27: In this image released on November 08, Tate McCrae poses ahead of the MTV EMA's 2020 on October 27, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. The MTV EMA's aired on November 08, 2020. (Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images for MTV)
Pop artists Zara Larsson and Tate McRae both delivered performances at Sunday’s MTV EMA.
Larsson performed her single “Wow,” which resurfaced this year after a feature in the Netflix movie “Work It.” Tate McRae performed her breakthrough hit “you broke me first,” which took social media – and then streaming platforms – by storm.
In conjunction with their performances, both artists posed for “arrival” photos. Social distance prevented any possibility of a full-on, massive “red carpet,” but the two stars – like other artists on the show – found a way to showcase their looks and build anticipation for the big show.
