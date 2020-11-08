Pop Smoke, 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch’s “The Woo” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

The reign of Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” comes to an end this week, as the hit single falls to #2 on the Mediabase urban radio chart.

The late Pop Smoke’s “The Woo (featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch)” concurrently rises one spot to #1.

“The Woo” received 6,081 spins during the November 1-7 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a modest 2 plays.

“Laugh Now Cry Later,” which takes the runner-up spot, received 6,006 spins during the official tracking period (-250).

Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” ascends one spot to #3, and MoneybaggYo’s “Said Sum” jumps two places to #4. Jhene Aiko’s “BS (featuring HER)” meanwhile soars four spots to #5.