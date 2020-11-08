in Music News

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Earning 3rd Week On Top

“I Hope” bounces back to #1 on the Hot AC chart.

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth - I Hope Audio Cover | Warner/YouTube

Last week, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” ceded its throne at hot adult contemporary radio.

This week, it recaptures the #1 position.

“I Hope” celebrates a third overall week atop the chart. The multi-format smash received 5,841 spins during the November 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 126 spins.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which returned to #1 last week, drops to #2 this week. The enduring phenomenon received 5,778 spins during the tracking week (-33).

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” rises one spot to #3 this week, while Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” drops one spot to #4 despite an increase in airplay. Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” stays put at #5.

