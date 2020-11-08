Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Earning 3rd Week On Top

Last week, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” ceded its throne at hot adult contemporary radio.
This week, it recaptures the #1 position.
“I Hope” celebrates a third overall week atop the chart. The multi-format smash received 5,841 spins during the November 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 126 spins.
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which returned to #1 last week, drops to #2 this week. The enduring phenomenon received 5,778 spins during the tracking week (-33).
Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” rises one spot to #3 this week, while Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” drops one spot to #4 despite an increase in airplay. Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” stays put at #5.
