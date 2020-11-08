in TV News

Special Look: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Poses For Photos Ahead Of MTV EMA Presenter Gig

Reigns was a presenter at the 2020 EMAs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: In this image released on November 08, WWE Star Roman Reigns poses ahead of the MTV EMA's 2020 on October 30, 2020 in Orlando, United States. The MTV EMA's aired on November 08, 2020. (Photo by WWE, INC./(c) WWE, INC. via Getty Images)

The 2020 MTV EMAs featured an appearance by The Tribal Chief himself.

Indeed, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns participated as a presenter on the broadcast. Ahead of the presentation, the wrestling superstar posed for official arrival photos.

There was no official red carpet in today’s era of social distancing, but Reigns and WWE did establish a makeshift red carpet inside a wrestling ring.

In conjunction with Sunday’s broadcast, the MTV EMA publicity team made the photos available to the media. They follow below.

Stay tuned to Headline Planet for more coverage of the MTV EMA, which is being hosted by Little Mix.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

