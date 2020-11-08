Special Look: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Poses For Photos Ahead Of MTV EMA Presenter Gig

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: In this image released on November 08, WWE Star Roman Reigns poses ahead of the MTV EMA's 2020 on October 30, 2020 in Orlando, United States. The MTV EMA's aired on November 08, 2020. (Photo by WWE, INC./(c) WWE, INC. via Getty Images)
The 2020 MTV EMAs featured an appearance by The Tribal Chief himself.
Indeed, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns participated as a presenter on the broadcast. Ahead of the presentation, the wrestling superstar posed for official arrival photos.
There was no official red carpet in today’s era of social distancing, but Reigns and WWE did establish a makeshift red carpet inside a wrestling ring.
In conjunction with Sunday’s broadcast, the MTV EMA publicity team made the photos available to the media. They follow below.
Stay tuned to Headline Planet for more coverage of the MTV EMA, which is being hosted by Little Mix.
