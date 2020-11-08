Special Look: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Poses For Photos Ahead Of MTV EMA Presenter Gig

The 2020 MTV EMAs featured an appearance by The Tribal Chief himself.

Indeed, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns participated as a presenter on the broadcast. Ahead of the presentation, the wrestling superstar posed for official arrival photos.

There was no official red carpet in today’s era of social distancing, but Reigns and WWE did establish a makeshift red carpet inside a wrestling ring.

In conjunction with Sunday’s broadcast, the MTV EMA publicity team made the photos available to the media. They follow below.

