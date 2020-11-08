in Music News

Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Russell Dickerson’s single rises to #1 on this week’s country chart.

Russell Dickerson - Love You Like I Used To | Video Screen| The Orchard/Triple Tigers

Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the Dickerson tune replaces Matt Stell’s “Everywhere But On” at #1.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Love You Like I Used To” convincingly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most-played and most-heard song for the November 1-7 tracking period.

A one-place rise brings Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” to #2 on this week’s chart. Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” climbs two places to #3, and Hardy’s “One Beer (featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson)” jumps three places to #4. Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans” concurrently ascends three rankings to #5.

The aforementioned “Everywhere But On” drops to #6 this week.

