Maluma & The Weeknd’s “Hawái,” MAX & SUGA Of BTS’ “Blueberry Eyes” Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Maluma & The Weeknd’s “Hawái” and MAX’s “Blueberry Eyes (featuring SUGA of BTS)” are on the move just below the 40-song Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both songs secure Top 50 positions this week.

Played 312 times during the November 1-7 tracking period (+128), “Hawái” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. It was #53 last week.

The Weeknd is formally credited following the release of the remix, but the spin count also accounts for the original version.

Up seven places, “Blueberry Eyes” earns the #50 ranking this week. The MAX-SUGA collaboration received 258 spins, topping last week’s mark by 125.