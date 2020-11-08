in Music News

Maluma & The Weeknd’s “Hawái,” MAX & SUGA Of BTS’ “Blueberry Eyes” Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Hawái” and “Blueberry Eyes” are on the move at pop radio.

Maluma & The Weeknd - Hawai video screen | Sony Music Latin

Maluma & The Weeknd’s “Hawái” and MAX’s “Blueberry Eyes (featuring SUGA of BTS)” are on the move just below the 40-song Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both songs secure Top 50 positions this week.

Played 312 times during the November 1-7 tracking period (+128), “Hawái” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. It was #53 last week.

The Weeknd is formally credited following the release of the remix, but the spin count also accounts for the original version.

Up seven places, “Blueberry Eyes” earns the #50 ranking this week. The MAX-SUGA collaboration received 258 spins, topping last week’s mark by 125.

blueberry eyesbtsHawáimalumamaxsugathe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing,” MGK & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Reach Top 30 At Pop Radio; Ariana Grande, Salem Ilese Songs Top 40

Lil Nas X Confirms November 13 Release Date For “Holiday” In Sunday Night Football Commercial With Michael J. Fox