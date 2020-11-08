All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Secures 8th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” remains a convincing #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart, earning an 8th non-consecutive week atop the listing.

“Monsters” keeps #1 courtesy of the ~3,155 spins it received during the November 1-7 chart tracking period. The count comes in 46 plays short of last week’s figure, but it keeps “Monsters” nearly four hundred spins ahead of the competition.

Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?,” again the #2 song, received ~2,744 plays (+20).

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” spends another week at #3, and Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight?” keeps the #4 position. The consistency extends to #5, as Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” keeps that spot on this week’s chart.